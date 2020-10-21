Change the laws to help fight crime

Dear Editor,

The Jamaican Parliament has been complicit and enabling the crime situation in Jamaica since Independence, as they have not legislated any anti-gun smuggling or illegal gun possession laws since being established. Therefore, all of them have been guilty of, directly and indirectly, causing crime and violence by the gun since political violence started in Jamaica in the 1970s.

Jamaicans should examine these laws and lobby politicians to pass laws to protect all of us from the criminals. Much of the crime in Jamaica can be blamed on politicians because of the lack of a strong enough justice system. The responsibility begins with those who are responsible for leadership and who can legislate in Jamaica — the lazy and corrupt politicians are to be blamed for the violent society because Jamaica was not as violent under colonialism.

We have registered 1,000-plus murders annually since 1997. Why has this not changed?

Until the politicians begin to seriously fight crime and stop seeking to benefit, things will stay the same.

Some Jamaicans love politicians more than their own children; hence, their children do so poorly in schools, while they know everything about their favourite politicians. They couldn't care less about their children's education and schoolwork and how to raise good, decent, respectful children.

I would suggest that the Jamaican people petition the Government for laws to save their lives and their children's.

— Concerned Jamaican