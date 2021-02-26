Chase the non-performers out of Gordon House

Dear Editor,

You can know the difference between those who love their country over party in tough times like these.

With all the problems in the country, some public commentators do not even try to be objective. They are so locked into the 'eat a food' culture that they dear not utter a word against the Government.

This is so sad.

I congratulate columnists Garfield Higgins and Dr Rauslton Nembhard who have criticised the Government on matters of crime and the vaccine programme, which seem to be going nowhere. I know these men, like all other public commentators, have their leanings, but the fact they have spoken out frankly and honestly in the cause of their country, against the shortcomings of the Government, is a welcome departure from the usual closing of ranks by public commentators — which has not served Jamaica well. Thank you, Sirs!

I too don't like what I see happening in the Government. Too much slouching going on. Like Higgins and Nembhard, I want to join in warning the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government that its members had better get to work, because in the same way the people sent a resounding message to the People's National Party (PNP) in September 2020, they will send one to the JLP if they form the fool.

Performance is what people want. Those who have not been performing must be chased away from Gordon House.

Roger Barnes

Trelawny

broger920@yahoo.com