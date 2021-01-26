CLARIFICATION

We reference the Clovis Toon published by the Jamaica Observer on Monday, January 25, 2021 and wish to acknowledge that the recent find of guns and ammunitions did not take place at Kingston's wharf, but rather in Montego Bay. We regret any misunderstanding.

