Clearing a barrel isn't for the faint of heart

Dear Editor,

Have you ever tried collecting a barrel from the Montego Bay Freeport Wharf? Well, I can assure you that you would have better luck joining the Scotiabank teller line on a Monday morning at six o'clock!

For decades, Jamaicans abroad have sent barrels of goods to their loved ones in Jamaica. These barrels serve multiple purposes; from helping to offset the financial burden of providing for a family to acting as a form of compensation to “barrel children” who have been left behind by their parents in pursuit of economic betterment. Regardless of the reason, I am grateful to know that I am one of the recipients of such generosity and sense of obligation by my family members. My gratitude begins to wane, however, when it is time to collect this barrel.

I journeyed to the Montego Bay Freeport Wharf early one morning this month, hoping to be first in line to get my business sorted. I handed in my paperwork to the security guard at the port entrance. I was instructed to make the necessary payments, which I did, and I received a numbered ticket. I was then instructed to sit outside under a tent — it was for hours in what seemed like Sahara Desert-like temperatures.

Frustration soon set in.

I witnessed time and time again the workings of “inside connections” as individuals were able to complete their business before me. Never mind that I had a number! I saw staffers being compensated for their 'helpfulness'.

I began to question myself: Would I be expected to turn over some of the contents of my barrel to the staff in the hopes of getting through earlier, overlooking the fact that I have several hungry children at home to feed?

There are experiences which one has as a Jamaican that literally eat away at your sense of pride in your country. For me, this was one such instance. From the nonchalant attitude of wharf security guards to the 'hustler' mentality of the handymen, it was all sad. For me, the entire experience was distasteful, to say the least.

If you were to think of Vision 2030, and world-class customer service that one should expect, with less than a decade to go, Jamaica is far from the mark.

My key takeaway is that collecting a barrel isn't for the faint of heart. It is an all-day, tedious endeavour requiring saint-like patience.

I suppose, though, that many Jamaicans have encounters like this with the nation's institutions and feel absolutely powerless to do anything about it. I'm only venting via this medium.

It is my hope that a well-thinking government official reading this will work to improve the experience of future customers at the wharf.

DR

Wharf survivor