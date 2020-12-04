Coaster bus, taxicab lawlessness

Dear Editor,

There are some things that taxi and bus drivers have in common, and some adjectives used to describe them are lawless, unruly, impatient, disgusting, daring, unreasonable, boisterous, annoying, brazen, etc.

The behaviour of taxi operators on the nation's roads, I believe, borders on being criminal in the 1st degree. Taxi operators go above and beyond the call of duty to break the law for the boss's $2,500. They break every road traffic law that was made, those present, and even the ones that will be made. The sad reality is that their service is necessary and in demand.

Taxis act as express transportation in areas that are serviced by buses, and are the only carriers in some areas. This is so as they take a shorter time to load and make less commuting stops, which makes them preferred over buses in an emergency and for comfort.

Coaster buses are not much different, as they could be called super-sized taxis. Public passenger operators have seemingly become immune to traffic tickets and will tell you that getting tickets are a part of the job. They break one ways and traffic lights, load in the middle of the road, and reverse on major roadways. They are also road bullies; they will overtake and bore in front of a long line of traffic, run pedestrians off sidewalks, stop abruptly without indicating to pick up passengers, and curse other motorists “dog rotten” if they dare to look at them with disapproval.

The operators are often the ones who cause many motor vehicle accidents; they then drive away unscathed leaving other motorists to mourn their losses. The school of thought from other motorists is that taxi and bus drivers are holders of 'special protection licences' which allow them to do as they please.

The Transport Authority needs to come down harder on bus and taxi drivers and the Government need to enact a bus and taxi Act to deal with this new level of lawlessness.

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com