Commendations to the police

Dear Editor,

I have had my fair share of being accosted by these fearless and unconscionable criminals that permeate the communities of Jamaica. They are just a handful, but these lawless and questionable individuals lurk and feed off the fear of law-abiding citizens of this country.

A few nights ago I had just come back to Jamaica after a short trip. Lo and behold, while I was asleep, I was robbed of some of my very valuable and personal belongings. The culprits also took my car key and left with my car.

This occurred around 2:00 am; however, my daughter and I slept soundly while it unfolded.

The police were contacted and within a couple of hours my car was retrieved, and soon after some of my items were recovered.

I must commend and applaud the police officers of the Hunt's Bay Special Operations Team: Sergeant E Anderson, Constable J Thomas, Constable T Thompson, and Constable E Gayle, along with a Mr Powell. There was also an officer who retrieved my car, who at the time was working a double shift. These men were diligent and relentless in doing their best to assist me to recover my possessions.

Police officers are not normally commended for the risks they take when carrying out their duties, and I am usually one to be very critical when they might fall short.

This unfortunate incident has left me disgusted at the heightened level of criminal activities that has overtaken the country.

However, minimum the resources the police possess, they have impressed me, as they moved with alacrity.

The officers at Constant Spring Police Station are currently carrying out the remainder of the investigation. I am hopeful.

Thanks again, Jamaica Constabulary Force.

L S

knuew1@yahoo.com