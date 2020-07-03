Commission has undermined its own integrity
Dear Editor,
Like most Jamaicans, I too have become entangled in the web of exchanges between the Integrity Commission and the previous board of directors of Petrojam. What is even more appalling, though, is the intentional attempt by the commission to misconstrue and malign some members of the now defunct board.
For an entity created to hold others to the highest possible moral standards, the actions and following statements by the commission have left much to be desired.
In the firing line is mayor of Port Maria and former board member Richard Creary, who has been accused, among other things, of facilitating corruption. Evidence is one thing, but baseless accusations are another, and I believe the commission has undermined its own integrity by stooping to that level.
Mayor Creary has maintained an impressive track record of service to the people of his division and the wider Jamaica and is exemplary in both his private and public life. His statement on the matter is the one I deem most genuine.
The Integrity Commission serves its purpose, I'm sure, but spewing biased opinions and unjustifiable claims is not a part of its mandate. It should be made to do the work it claims to do more diligently.
Kaiden Ducasse
kaidenducasse@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy