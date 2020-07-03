Dear Editor,

Like most Jamaicans, I too have become entangled in the web of exchanges between the Integrity Commission and the previous board of directors of Petrojam. What is even more appalling, though, is the intentional attempt by the commission to misconstrue and malign some members of the now defunct board.

For an entity created to hold others to the highest possible moral standards, the actions and following statements by the commission have left much to be desired.

In the firing line is mayor of Port Maria and former board member Richard Creary, who has been accused, among other things, of facilitating corruption. Evidence is one thing, but baseless accusations are another, and I believe the commission has undermined its own integrity by stooping to that level.

Mayor Creary has maintained an impressive track record of service to the people of his division and the wider Jamaica and is exemplary in both his private and public life. His statement on the matter is the one I deem most genuine.

The Integrity Commission serves its purpose, I'm sure, but spewing biased opinions and unjustifiable claims is not a part of its mandate. It should be made to do the work it claims to do more diligently.

Kaiden Ducasse

kaidenducasse@yahoo.com