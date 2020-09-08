Congratulations to the JLP

Dear Editor,

I wish to congratulate the Jamaica Labour Party on its victory in the 2020 General Election.

While I am not surprised that the JLP would have easily won, I was very surprised by the margin of defeat. The JLP won because it articulated a mission and vision well, which was presented in the party's manifesto.

I wish to congratulate the team because they ran a brilliant campaign – notably the campaign director and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith did a terrific job of organising the programme itself and must be commended.

The prime minister also should be commended for his vision for Jamaica articulated in the just-concluded debates.

Daniel Morgan

dmorgan239@gmaiil.com