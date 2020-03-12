Coronavirus calamity
Dear Editor,
This is not to disturb the Jamaican public, but rather to try and use this medium to protect our people from dying.
Various reports from various people about the spread of this viral disease have been sent to me via various media and, after determining their authenticity, I have shared the information.
But some of it is quite disturbing and frightening. A voice note and a personal report from a cousin of the infected woman was sent to me this morning, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
The woman in question who contracted the coronavirus came into the island from United Kingdom on a flight with over 100 people. Her cousin from Bull Bay in St Andrew said she came to attend a funeral, in Golden Grove District, St Thomas, last Sunday.
The Government has allowed what necessary steps need to be taken to prevent the spread, but is it enough?
Germany's chancellor said on the British Broadcasting Corporation newscast that up to 50 million Germans stand to be affected. What say us, as Jamaicans?
My humble suggestion to our health minister and the Government is to shut down the country.
Stop being naive, Minister Christopher Tufton, save our people's lives. We need stringent measures now. We barely can manage ourselves, as a small country, let alone, to take on this monster of disease. All Jamaica now needs to take very precautionary measures to safeguard lives.
Plus, we need to seek and find all who came in on that flight from the UK on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
May God have mercy on us!
But to take bad things for fun: Imagine getting sick from an overseas-originated disease and one does not even has a visitors' visa.
Alrick A Davis, JP
alrico-dee@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy