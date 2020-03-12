Coronavirus calamity

Dear Editor,

This is not to disturb the Jamaican public, but rather to try and use this medium to protect our people from dying.

Various reports from various people about the spread of this viral disease have been sent to me via various media and, after determining their authenticity, I have shared the information.

But some of it is quite disturbing and frightening. A voice note and a personal report from a cousin of the infected woman was sent to me this morning, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The woman in question who contracted the coronavirus came into the island from United Kingdom on a flight with over 100 people. Her cousin from Bull Bay in St Andrew said she came to attend a funeral, in Golden Grove District, St Thomas, last Sunday.

The Government has allowed what necessary steps need to be taken to prevent the spread, but is it enough?

Germany's chancellor said on the British Broadcasting Corporation newscast that up to 50 million Germans stand to be affected. What say us, as Jamaicans?

My humble suggestion to our health minister and the Government is to shut down the country.

Stop being naive, Minister Christopher Tufton, save our people's lives. We need stringent measures now. We barely can manage ourselves, as a small country, let alone, to take on this monster of disease. All Jamaica now needs to take very precautionary measures to safeguard lives.

Plus, we need to seek and find all who came in on that flight from the UK on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

May God have mercy on us!

But to take bad things for fun: Imagine getting sick from an overseas-originated disease and one does not even has a visitors' visa.

Alrick A Davis, JP

alrico-dee@yahoo.com