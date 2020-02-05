Corruption in Government is treason

Dear Editor,



Treason is the offence of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the Government of the State to which the offender owes allegiance, or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign's family. It also means the betrayal of a trust — treachery.



Historically, treason against the king was known as high treason and treason against a lesser superior was petty treason. Countries around the world abolished petty treason, but I believe corruption by government official is treason.



Are parliamentarians the servants of the people or are they our bosses? If they work for the people then corruption in government is high treason.



Authority of a state and its government is derived and sustained by the consent of its people, through their elected representatives. The people are the source of all political power. It is social contract that all democratic societies are built on.



Corruption in Government is the greatest threat to a nation because it hurts the populace by depriving them of resources. Betraying the people for personal gain sets the tone for the society.



Confucius political philosophy states, “If the people be led by laws, and uniformity among them be sought by punishments, they will try to escape punishment and have no sense of shame. If they are led by virtue, and uniformity sought among them through the practice of ritual propriety, they will possess a sense of shame and come to you of their own accord.” In other words, if you have honest and virtuous leaders you will have no need for law enforcement.



The fact that globally and locally political leader depend on police and soldiers to make people obey the law suggest that have no moral authority and depend on force. The more corrupt a Government the more they depend on aggressive policing to rule the populace by fear.



The poor are most affected by corruption in government because they depend on public schools, public health care, and so on. No wonder the public hospitals are not up to standard.



Jamaica has enough resources that everyone can live comfortably. It is the mismanagement of these resources and corruption that results in poverty and crime.



Fish starts to rot from its head.



Brian E Plummer

brianplummer3000@gmail.com



