COVID-19 intrusion tool

Dear Editor,

The most recent update of the Disaster Risk Management Act Enforcement Measure #138 was on September 23, 2020. Considering the scant regard that is being displayed by our citizens to the adherence of the rules of social distancing and mask-wearing, I strongly believe that the Act should be further amended to allow the security forces the power to more effectively carry out their duties.

A behavioural change communication strategy needs to be undertaken, as such a strategy triggers a change in people's beliefs, attitude and knowledge. There needs to be the further utilisation of the mass media with clear and concise messages.

It is my belief that the engagements of a playwright to do a short skit that highlights how the disease is contracted, the effects it has on humans, and the subsequent results, could also be a beneficial intervention tool.

A model was presented showing that approximately 1,500,000 citizens will get the disease and 10 per cent of those infected will die. We can fight this virus, if we work together.

Nichola Nichonia Lyle

lylenn72@yahoo.com