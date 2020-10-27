COVID-19, rains expose grave need
Dear Editor,
The novel coronavirus pandemic has shown how unprepared we are for this new era, especially in the provision of Internet connectivity.
I must confess that the efforts of the Government cannot go unnoticed; however, we are in uncharted territory, and it seems as if there's an unforeseen regression in various sectors.
The impact of COVID-19 on the education sector also shows very poor planning regarding access to tablets in schools, and it would seem only the fortunate are progressing.
Another area of concern is the outer bands of Tropical Storm Zeta which brought excessive rains, and the resulting overwhelming of our roads as a result of very poor drainage. Every year we perform the same nine-day wonder around the same areas/communities that are flooded, only to forget when there's good weather. The various spokespersons repeat the same promises, which only leave us with much scepticism. Can we manage another disaster?
Let us, as a people, demand greater accountability from those in authority who keep squandering our tax dollars. It's time to fire those incompetent contractors and National Works Agency (NWA) staff who keep repeating the same errors year after year.
Lennox Bogle
Manchester
lenoxbogle@gmail.com
