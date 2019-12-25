Creating waves, but...

Dear Editor,

Once again, tallawah Jamaica has copped the coveted Miss World title, all courtesy of our very own Miss Toni-Ann Singh.

I join with my countrymen in offering heartiest congratulations on her achievement and wish for her all the best in all future endeavours.

As is to be expected, she is the rage right now, and there are talks of an ambassadorship in the offing, as well as a street being named after her, among other things.

Not too long ago Usain Bolt had his 15 minutes of fame, as did Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, both deservedly so. In the case of Usain there was even talk of naming a highway after him.

In the midst of all the celebrations, though, I have a question: What would be the thinking and feeling of someone looking on right this moment, who has been out in the trenches — and still is — for years now, literally creating waves with nowhere near this kind of attention or appreciation?

Someone like say an Alia Atkinson has amassed nearly 30 medals and numerous awards over the years. Add to that a couple of world records thrown in for good measure. What of her?

Surely, we must seem an ungrateful nation. We definitely need to “fix up di ting”.

Robert Mitchell

Christiana PO

Manchester

mitcib@yahoo.ca