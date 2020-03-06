Cui bono?
Dear Editor,
To the casual eye, the Gestapo-like raid carried out by the police on Friday, February 21, on the Eastwood Avenue premises of Caricel would be just another chapter in the long-standing dispute between the Government and that company.
However, as they say, there is far more than meets the eye.
There are whispers doing the rounds that the locally owned Caricel presents a problem to a foreign State, and that the spectrum it was using will go to a foreign-owned company.
Is it a case of foreigners pulling the strings of puppet Government?
Is it just coincidence that on the day of the raid it is alleged that the two major cable and Internet providers applied rate increases to their customers?
Media reports are that the raid was in response to alleged breaches of the Telecommunications Act by Caricel. This, however, has been strongly refuted by a lawyer representing the company. Expressing surprise at the snap raid, the lawyer pointed out that last year, when the Court of Appeal refused an application by Symbiote to stay the minister of science, energy and technology's decision to revoke its telecommunications licences, it transferred its network assets to Xtrinet Limited, which has its own licences. What, then, could justify, as one newspaper called it the combat-style operation?
It has long appeared to us in the general public that the locally owned and operated Caricel, which provides a cheaper and, in most instances, more efficient service while employing scores of Jamaicans, is not being allowed to play on the same smooth surface as its competitors. While it is skilfully navigating this bumpy surface, additional obstacles are being placed in its path. The question to be asked therefore is to what end?
As the Romans say, cui bono?
Concerned customer
St Andrew
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy