Customer service at Family Court Accounts Dept the worst

Dear Editor,

It is often said that people working in government organisations offer the worst customer service.

The person who came up with such a saying deserves a toast from Koffee, and if they add the Kingston Family Court Accounts Department they would win the Grammy.

Unfortunately, I have to do business with the Family Court, which sees me visiting there a little more than I would want to. There is never a dull moment at the accounts window; from the accounting staff arguing with the customers collecting cheques and making maintenance payments to the tag team of supervisor and line worker against customers.

The court has implemented a cash card system that operates like a debit card to eliminate the need to attend upon the court. Unfortunately, the majority of the times the card doesn't work and, because of this, one has to brave up to face the dreaded accounts window. Complaining is met with the attendant at the window giving off a negative attitude, making feisty comments, and behaving as if they can't be bothered. This has led to loud uproars, sounding like a Thursday morning market, from disgruntled customers voicing their concerns and irate accounts workers letting off steam. The occurrences have been so frequent it has become the new normal.

At the Family Court the customer is never right, and the service offered by the accounting personnel is the worst. If it were the private sector the workers would have been removed from the window and, if not fired, placed in a back room. The department is a disgrace to the Family Court and needs to undergo intense attitude changes and customer service training.

Concerned citizen