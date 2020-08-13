Customer should be taught to read their JPS meters

Dear Editor,

I believe that the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) can do what it has been doing with customers because the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) has no teeth — or is in cahoots with the JPS.

If the OUR really cared about the consumer all it had to do was have the JPS teach its customers how to read their meters and how to calculate how much electricity they actually use in a given month. If the customers are able to read their meters the JPS couldn't be billing them for what they did not use, but again, the JPS is a business like all businesses — when they are stopped from doing something one way they will find other ways to make up for the corners they were cutting.

I would urge the Government, through the OUR, to make it mandatory that the JPS teaches all its customers how to read the meters so that they can calculate their usage and dollar amounts.

If people don't know what they are using then they will not know why they are getting such high bills.

As well, the OUR must insist that the JPS makes presentations to its customers on the amount of electricity all appliances consume; this way people will be better informed on what to expect when they use these appliances.

Everybody knows the JPS wants to make money, and consumers want to save on their bills, so to make it work for both there needs to be public education.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com