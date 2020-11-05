Cut the chaos!

Dear Editor,

I read a letter to the editor in the Jamaica Observer, published on Friday, October 30, 2020, from a person who claimed to be a concerned driver. His/her suggestion is for the police to ticket taxi drivers who cut the lines.

However, the writer didn't seem to put much thinking into the suggestion, just in the same way the toll operators and the transport authority has not put much thought in how they control traffic flow.

What needs to be done at all toll plazas is that there ought to be a dedicated lanes for taxis and buses. At some plazas, such as Portmore, for example, there should have been at least two dedicated lanes for buses and taxis, and they all should be using transponders so as not to have any hold-up of traffic.

There could also be time slots for this at the booths depending on the volume of traffic throughout the day. So, say, from 5:00 am to 10:00 am, there would be dedicated taxi/bus lanes in effect, and then in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm you have the same.

This should alleviate the disorder that happens when taxi and private cars are jockeying for positions.

Robert Clarke

