CXC should stick with end of June

Dear Editor,

It was recently announced that the staging of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams is slated for the end of July. This chosen date has stirred educators who have worked so hard in preparing their students.

The teachers who are intimately involved in preparing students have been doing so using online platforms that seem to be effective. These preparations were done with the already proposed date given by CXC to begin at the end of June. Now, with this new date, things have changed.

With distance learning being thought of as a holiday by some students, a further pushback of the date of exams will render them less than ready.

It is going to be quite difficult to expect these students to be mature enough to study by themselves, as school will be closed. This now puts a strain on the teachers.

The loss of enthusiasm is what is going to be the major problem with the time. How then will our students perform?

The lateness of the examination also brings into question how these students will be able to move on. The results from these examinations are needed to decide their next move. It is not as if there is an alternative.

The economy is being opened up, business places are going to be allowed to conduct regular schedules beginning June 1, so the administration of the exams at the end of June would be most appropriate.

I agree that these are troubling times. We have delayed so much amidst the COVID-19 stress, but better decisions can be made.

Anton Irving

anton.irving8@gmail.com