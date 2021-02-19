Daddy U-Roy was a pioneer

Dear Editor,

I am deeply saddened at news that veteran DJ U-Roy has made his transition to a higher order.

Daddy U-Roy earned his crown as 'King of the Dancehall' for the role he played in pioneering the art of 'toasting' on sound system rhythms.

His Stur Gav sound system launched the careers of many of reggae's stars, including Charlie Chaplin, Josey Wales and Super Cat.

Who can forget his Wake The Town and Tell the People and Wear You To the Ball? — just two of the songs that will remain forever in the rich legacy of Jamaica's reggae music culture.

Let us pause to reflect on the life and musical achievements of this great Jamaican artiste.

Daddy U-Roy, love you forever.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange

Minister

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

Kingston 5