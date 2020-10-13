Damion Crawford has nothing to lose running for PNP prez

Dear Editor,

Peter Bunting, Norman Horne, Mikael Phillips, and Julian Robinson are not running for People's National Party (PNP) president. Therefore the public awaits Damion Crawford, and maybe a Phillip Paulwell decision's on if their in or out.

As a honest independent Labourite I strongly believe that Damion Crawford is the PNP's best choice to become president.

I see the young, energetic firebrand as the only Comrade who can energise and unite the PNP. Also, he would be a good matchup against the Jamaica Labour Party's Andrew Holness.

Mark Golding may be the best person to lead the PNP now because he can unite them, but honestly speaking he can't energise them, and also he just isn't a good matchup against Holness nationally.

Lisa Hanna may be be the best Comrade to take on Holness, but when it comes to substance she doesn't have it. Also, if she can't unite her councillors to support her in the past how can she unite the entire PNP?

My advice to Damion Crawford, the first vice-president, is that he should throw his hat in the ring. To me, money isn't all; a candidate like Damion Crawford will attract votes without him worrying about money. Also, he's a straightforward man, even if you don't agree with him.

What do you have to lose, Crawford, if you're an option to Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding?

If he decides not to throw his hat in the ring he's likely to support Lisa Hanna, but if Hanna doesn't win he's going to be at the mercy of Golding, and if he backs Golding and he's likely to be at the mercy of Hanna if he loses. Crawford has more to gain than to lose.

Portia Simpson Miller and Peter Phillips were both beaten for the position of president at one time or the other, but they ended up gaining leadership.

I believe if the PNP's delegates' list for the November 7 election is over 3,000 Damion Crawford should enter the race. There could even be two rounds of voting if no candidate receives 50 per cent of the votes.

According to the Don Anderson poll, which was leaked, Crawford and Peter Bunting are the only Comrades who do not have a seat in Parliament who the public believe should have a seat; he was at 23 per cent and Peter Bunting, 37 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hanna at 34 per cent, Golding at 26 per cent, and Julian Robinson at 14 per cent were the three leading parliamentarians to take over the the leadership of the PNP. Peter Bunting and Julian Robinson aren't in the race; clearly Damion Crawford can get a lot of Julian Robinson and Peter Bunting supporters.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com