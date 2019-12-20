Dangerous mess in Half-Way-Tree

Dear Editor,

There is an urgent need for the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation to clean up the Half-Way-Tree area by ridding it of taxis, loader men, and sidewalk vendors. Yes, we are in the Christmas season, but this should in no way cause us not to seek to have order in this area as it is heavily trafficked – vehicular and pedestrian.

When we think of the dangers associated with riding in a taxi in Jamaica, this has been greatly exacerbated by what is happening in Half-Way-Tree in relation to how these vehicles are loaded and, importantly, where.

Look at the serious risk commuters are undertaking when they board a taxi in the middle of the road near the busy Constant Spring, Molynes, Eastwood Park or Hope roads.

We have the ridiculous situation in which vehicles are being loaded in full view of police officers at two of the service stations in the area.

Let us hope that this will be corrected as a matter of urgency as we are not seen as a proactive nation, but more reactive in nature, even when the situation warrants us to be the former.

Parish council elections are just around the corner. Who is going to bell the cat? Let's wait and see.

Sylvester E Anderson, JP

Kingston 19

sly1962@hotmail.com