Deadly coronavirus?
Dear Editor,
According to the Statista Worldwide COVID-19 Fatality Statistics, the novel coronavirus is the second-least deadly virus with a death rate of approximately 2.2 per cent.
Now, look at the current official Jamaican COVID-19 statistics as of October 20, 2020 and tell me if you can see any similarities with the 2.2 per cent worldwide fatalities in the Statista data:
In Jamaica:
Estimated population = 3,200,000 people
Total confirmed cases = 8,374 people
Total deaths = 174 people
Percentage deaths to confirmed cases = (174/8,374)*100 = 2.08 per cent
Percentage deaths to estimated population = (174/3,200,000)*100 = 0.005 per cent
Percentage confirmed cases to estimated population = (8,374/3,200,000)*100 = 0.262 per cent
Do you still think this coronavirus is the deadliest virus on the planet, especially when compared to the 'viruses' of murder and medical malpractice that kills far more people?
Garth “Sub-Zero” Allen
Computer technician
excellentsub@hotmail.com
