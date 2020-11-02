Dear Hate,

Dear Editor,

This behaviour displayed to one and all, such rotten mannerisms, belongs in the swamps. Where is the love?

This distasteful hate will one day be your ruin.

Your brother, on the other hand, is loved, as his name suggests.

As a result, many keep asking: Why is there such vast difference between love and hate?

Hate, you help to bring an end to nations of the world at large, whereas you brother brings about peace and longevity to the world.

Now whom do you think people will be more inclined to relate to when all is said and done?

The world a person would like to live in will most likely be one of peace and tranquility, joy, and happiness.

Living in a world of hate, torment, evil, murder, jealousy is not the way a person wants to live.

Now we are looking to you for a change of heart and mind, which will lead to a much better world.

Doran Ellis

Kingston 17

dellyvaldo@gmail.com