Decapitation by COVID-19

Dear Editor,

When a country has a highly infectious respiratory disease starting to run rampant in its population, I find it exemplary of what countries ought not to do, that neither its ruler/leader, nor certainly its top leadership, should be congregating at events and making physical contact with potential carriers of said disease. Yet, we see examples of this basic ignorant behaviour in the USA and Iran. They ought to know better, but they have other priorities than to follow basic health practices.

A person who later turns out to have a highly contagious disease (here, it's COVID-19) shaking the hands of the elderly ruler, or coughing in his presence, and the presence of hundreds of the elderly ruling elite of a country at a mass gathering, is the stuff of science-fiction thrillers, where the whole leadership of a country is decimated in one event. Removal of the rulers of a country at one time equals a decapitation.

Thank goodness our leaders are smarter than that.

Howard Chin

Member

Jamaica Institution of Engineers

hmc14@cwjamaica.com