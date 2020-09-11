Deliverance and occultic signatures

Dear Editor,

Some people have assigned or subscribed to occult signs and symbols without knowing the evil effects they carry and subsequently they become vulnerable to the claws, the jaws, and the teeth of the devil that devour at will. Except God delivers, the individual will experience challenges or suffer mildly, severely, or perhaps silently until death, as a consequence.

These signs and symbols are devils' signatures or imprints that become strongholds. These are to be pulled down so that the individual can be free.

These signs and symbols can be physically printed on paper, clothing and personal effects, or on the body parts such as tattoos, on houses, doors or doorways. They can be inscriptions on monumental objects, figurines, idolised objects, or perhaps in communication such as gesticulations, verbal utterances such as curse words, mantras or demonic names (including nicknames), sign language, songs and the list goes on.

Lives are being monitored and people's lives are at risk of spiritual attacks when individuals have these things in their lives or around them; for example, those who take on names or signs from horoscopes and movies, or use items frequently that have demonic signatures on them such as perfumes, rings and jewellery, pants, belts, ties, hats, shoes, clothes, books, electronic gadgets, furniture, interior décor, et cetera.

These inscriptions, names, gestures, and the aforementioned put people in bondage. They inflict a curse on the items. They defy the principles of God and His holiness. They affect the people's health, wealth, successes, relationships, fortune, and prosperity. They destroy like cankerworms and corrode. The following scriptures attest to this: Isaiah 2:8; 10:1; Acts 19: 19.

They are sources of identifications that connect or initiate people to evil powers and/or cults.

They set people on journeys into the realms of the spirit involuntarily where no one would like to go.

They produce strange experiences in and around the victims that are very uncomfortable and uncontrollable to the victims. So the victims are subject to attacks, frequently or periodically.

They cause the victim to be indifferent to, or blatantly oppose godliness and the things of God or ignore them altogether.

Genuine repentance is needed —renunciation and denunciation. Deliverance is a must!

Bishop Grace Ade-Gold

graceadegold@gmail.com