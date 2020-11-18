Despite COVID-19, I find ways to be happy

Dear Editor,

I must tell you that, despite the great sadness and mourning caused by COVID-19, and the many people who are dying, which pains my heart to the core, I still find ways to be happy by listening to some old hits music and thinking about the good, old days at the same time.

Yes, indeed, good music and thinking about the days gone by are doing me a great deal of good. And when I say that I am not exaggerating, because, in truth and in fact, sweet music and good memories give me peace. I remember the days when we could walk any hour of the night, without fear of being killed or robbed.

If I were to focus on the massive and negative impact that this coronavirus pandemic has unleashed upon our world I would surely be overwhelmed.

Thank God for good, inspiring music and the good, old days.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com