Developing tourism in Kingston and Port Royal
Dear Editor,
I commend the Government on its efforts in establishing a cruise ship pier in Port Royal.
For too many years we've received too many empty promises of developing Port Royal and unlocking its true potential.
I want to share some creative ideas that I think could make Kingston and Port Royal even more attractive to visitors.
Here are my ideas:
• Put in place a tram/lift system leading up to the Blue Mountain range from somewhere in upper St Andrew. This would be an incredible attraction which would make it quicker and easier for visitors, and even locals, to go to the Blue Mountains, take part in tours of coffee farms, and enjoy nature.
• Have a ferry service between Kingston, Portmore and Port Royal. This would allow visitors to move around more swiftly. It would also be a great benefit to locals as well.
• Get rid of the Riverton City dump and turn the area into a park/entertainment area.
• Restore Spanish Town Square.
Hugh Magnus
magnushugh@yahoo.com
