Did God say that poverty is a crime?

Dear Editor,

Is there anywhere in the Bible that says that poverty is a crime? Or did God say to be poor is a crime?

What is a crime? It's an illegal act or an offence. Is it a crime to be in rugged clothes, to be destitute, walking barefoot, or to be in a great lack of basic needs?

It seems that most Christians and non-Christians believe that poverty is a crime by the way they talk, by the great emphasis that they put on money and materialism. Even reggae singer Freddie McGregor wrote a song that says: “To be poor is a crime.”

We make poverty look like a crime because of the way we treat and isolate people, especially the poor. And some of us make ourselves unhappy and discontented by focusing on those who are 'superior' to us; strengthening the belief that poverty is a crime.

To be poor or penniless is not a crime. We need to focus on God when poverty raises its ugly head, or when the world says that poverty is a disgrace.

Jesus came that we might have life and that we might have it more abundantly. God's word tells us that we must, “Seek first His kingdom… and all things will be added...” (Matthew 6:33). Psalm 23 says: “The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want…” And, in Philippians 4:19, it says: “But my God shall supply all my need according to His riches…”

The Bible cannot lie, and God's promises are sure. So, all those who are feeling like a nobody, or like a fish out of water because they are poor, just look to God.

Don't get bitter or envious of others who are financially secure and you are not. Put your faith in God and He will see you through. It may be easier said that done.

And, for God's sake, stop telling others that poverty is a crime, and stop making poverty look like a crime because of our negative attitude toward the less fortunate.

Poverty leads and may lead to crime, but if you know or believe in God, it should not.

Donald J

McKoydonaldmckoy876@gmail.com