Disposal of COVID-19 bodies

Dear Editor,

I believe the time has come for there to be a law that mandates the cremation of the bodies of those who have perished from highly infectious and contagious diseases such as COVID-19 or cholera.

In my mind, cremation is safer than burial as the very high temperatures used in the cremation process — 1,400 to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit — will kill all germs and viruses. Burial does not kill germs, meaning viruses and bacteria.

A few years ago a concern was raised about the health risk involved in disturbing a cholera cemetery in St Andrew. Now if this concern had turn into a real challenge we would have had a local example that underscores the merit of my point.

I, personally, do not like the idea or practice of cremation. However, I do believe that the safety and health of people are far more important than my personal feelings or preferences.

Hugh Beckford

hugh_beckford@yahoo.com