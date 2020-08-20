Do my eyes deceive me? Wheatley, Hutchinson?

Dear Editor,

Looking at the list of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidates, I see the names Andrew Wheatley and J C Hutchinson listed as representing the “Honourable Brogad's” party.

Does the prime minister have no shame, or is it once again politics over all else?

I do realise that Members of Parliament are elected to serve and during a term it is hard to remove them, but what would stop Brogad from removing them from his candidates' list in this election assuming that he felt their alleged actions did not represent his own morals and that of the JLP?

If we assume there is nothing stopping Brogad now, then we should also assume that, having not done this, he feels that everything is okay with them and they represent what the JLP stands for.

It is based on actions such as this that I label Brogad the chief hypocrite, as he continues to preach what he does not practice, and talk what he does not 'walk'.

