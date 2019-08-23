Do not let off the reckless 'spinner'

Dear Editor,

The driver of the vehicle seen on social media spinning in the intersection must be mad or off his rockers. How could anyone in his/her right mind have done this?

And, to add insult to this recklessness, the police let him off the hook scot-free.

Is it because he/she is from uptown?

If it were a minibus driver or robot taxi the driver there would sure to be prosecution and points would have been deducted from the driver's licence.

The law needs to take its course, and justice must be served — no matter who it is.

There shouldn't be a law for the rich and one for the poor; or one for uptown and one for downtown.

Claudette Harris

claudette_harris@yahoo.com