Do something!

Dear Editor,

The Government needs to take a strong stance against the crimes, especially the illegal parties that are operating, in the country.

It needs to start with the police who are hosting these illegal parties or turning a blind eye to them.

The Government needs to deal with the women behind these gunmen and contract killers, as all of them have women who are taking the spoils and not reporting them to the authorities. As a woman, how can you not know where the man is employed, or the business he is in, and whether he can support the lifestyle that he is exhibiting. You can't be that naive, you can't be that greedy or simple.

Claudette Harris

