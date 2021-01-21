Do something!
Dear Editor,
The Government needs to take a strong stance against the crimes, especially the illegal parties that are operating, in the country.
It needs to start with the police who are hosting these illegal parties or turning a blind eye to them.
The Government needs to deal with the women behind these gunmen and contract killers, as all of them have women who are taking the spoils and not reporting them to the authorities. As a woman, how can you not know where the man is employed, or the business he is in, and whether he can support the lifestyle that he is exhibiting. You can't be that naive, you can't be that greedy or simple.
Claudette Harris
claudette_harris90@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy