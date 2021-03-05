Do the voters regret their support now?
Dear Editor,
Those who attend church who voted for Andrew Holness in the last general election must regret that move today.
Just this week I took a picture of a crowd outside a tax office.
The Government has reduced the stipulations in place on Government-run Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses. The prime minister allows for passengers to be side by side on the buses, plus standing. Yet, people are being asked to stay home and worship.
I laugh because I wrote a letter to the editor before the election imploring people not to trust the Jamaica Labour Party, yet people did and re-elected it to office.
Andrew Holness does not have the interest of the middle and lower classes at heart.
I hope you voters have learnt your lesson and in the next election you will not let the hypocrites and power hungry fool you again. Take sleep and mark death!
Howart Miller
hawartmill@gmail.com
