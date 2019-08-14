Don't blame Peter Phillips for PNP break up!

Dear Editor,

According to Nationwide News Network, Lisa Hanna, Member of Parliament and Opposition spokesman on foreign affairs and trade, told Comrades at a constituency conference in Manchester North Western that Peter Bunting is attempting to break up the PNP. I have to ask if Peter Phillips broke up the PNP when he challenged Portia Simpson Miller for leadership in 2006 and 2008?

Back then, there were overt and crude references to Simpson Miller's connection to a name-brand university and the affinity to the intelligentsia, in general. Despite Phillips's challenge, the party still healed and moved forward.

Democracy is a fundamental right and a healthy process in any political organisation. Challenges are normal and will occur, and may even bring the party closer together by focusing on the issues which led to the challenge.

We expect better from Lisa Hanna. Just recently she urged Comrades on both sides of the leadership race to cool it down as they approach the date of the election, but now she appears to be doing the opposite. Hanna, at the conference, went on to urge Comrades to visit constituencies, including Peter Bunting's, to make the case for Peter Phillips to remain as party leader. Desperation is something else, especially when it appears to border on selfish motives. If Peter Phillips was as effective as Hanna believes he is he would've made the case for himself by now, from his own words and actions.

Just recently another senior PNP member, Dr Fenton Ferguson, decided to back Bunting, instead of remaining neutral, he cited several reasons why he arrived at his decision; this is the mature and intelligent way to approach leadership.

In other news, another PNP member, Damion Crawford — who serves as VP in the party — referred to Bunting, a senior colleague in the same party, as “a serpent” in a video released on social media. Crawford also claimed that Bunting shows no love for people. Crawford's mouth is his worst enemy. He hasn't learned. He would've been better off focusing on the outstanding traits of the person he supports, instead of resorting to personal name calling. His comments were distasteful, childish and unbecoming of someone aspiring to higher office.

The PNP is really out of touch with messaging and communications, which gave rise to the current challenge. The party ought to be engaging and listening to the people more. It ought to be gauging social media, where the younger demographics are based. Too many in the party's hierarchy seem to have their own agenda and it is becoming more obvious by their pronouncements.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com