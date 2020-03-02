Don't blame taxi drivers!

Dear Editor,

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) takes great offence to statements made by a vice-president of the Jamaica Gasoline Retailers Association (JGRA) that taxi operators were a major problem at service stations and called on the State security to help in addressing the problem.

It is unfortunate that the JGRA executive would have made such a statement base on the close working relationship between the JGRA and TODSS, and the fact that the JGRA financially supported the safety programme of the transport association and has a seat on our executive team that deals with safety.

There are about 10 service stations islandwide that are widely used as a set down and set up by public transport operators — among them three in Kingston and St Andrew; two in Spanish Town, St Catherine; one in St Thomas; one in Ocho Rios, St Ann; one in Lucea, Hanover.

The service stations should be more concerned with education and safety at service points, rather than blaming any one group. And, it is with this in mind that TODSS is calling on the JGRA's leadership to immediately withdraw the statement made by its first vice-president.

Let us unite in building a safe environment to inhabit.

Egeton Newman

President

Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services

