Don't chastise all government workers
Dear Editor,
Our people, especially those who find themselves in lofty positions and at the centre of power, have frequently bashed the operation of government entities and civil servants.
However, my experience is that you can find caring government workers and employees, who work as hard as those in the private sector. In this regard, I wish to congratulate Michael Gentles, CEO of the Postal Corporation of Jamaica, for his assistance given a few weeks ago as I tried to get reimbursement for an undelivered package to Chicago.
I have been communicating frequently with the Central Sorting Office from June 2019 to get compensation for a registered and insured package of valuable Jamaican commodities which had not been delivered to a friend in Chicago. The response had been slow and poor.
On December 27, I went to the office armed with a claim form and exhibits of evidence of the registration of the package. After waiting for over 30 minutes I was fortunate to see the postmaster general himself coming through the gate. I told him how long I had been waiting and the nature of the business. He immediately called one of his supervisors and requested she deal with my complaint. It was a great response and action by a government employee.
I am now fully satisfied that I will be fully compensated for my undelivered package as a result of the action of Gentles.
Again, I just want to reiterate that we have good government employees and we should not criticise or accuse them in a blanket manner for inefficiency, because that is farther than the truth, and it also depends on which government entity you have dealt with.
Maurice Donald
Aboukir, St Ann
winstondonald17@yahoo.com
