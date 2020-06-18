Don't underestimate the JCF

Dear Editor,

Many people knew little of the ability of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to take on a real war until May 2010 and the massive operation in west Kingston.

At that time the JDF stepped up to the task with weapons and tactics that included even explosives and defeated the country's criminal foe.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has often been looked on as the weaker of the country's law enforcement organisations. This myth was shot down by the response of the JCF to track down and bring to justice a suspected terrorist 13 hours after he was believed to have shot four of its members, two fatally.

The team, drawn from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Task Force and the St Catherine South Police Division's Special Operations Unit, included seven cops who were all trained overseas in high-risk entry and SWAT (special weapons and tactics).

A certified hostage negotiator and at least one person trained in counter-terrorism were also part of the team which went to the St Andrew community in search of the alleged cop killer.

There is obviously a protocol for this type of threat, and this was clearly a practised and prepared unit for a threat of this level.

Clearly the information that was gleaned from the surprise counter-attack against the earlier team is what prompted the unit to come together on that day and carry out the operation.

Wisdom dictates that the enemy must never know the capabilities of the police force it opposes. However, now that the criminals have seen the JCF at its best, I'm sure they will be cautious about attacking and killing Jamaican cops again.

Proud former JCF member