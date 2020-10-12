Donald Trump will win the 2020 US elections

Dear Editor,

Donald Trump is the man who many people hate and even more would love to be.

What most fail to grasp is that Trump is more of a businessman than a politician. He has made his fortune outside of politics, which not many United States politicians can say, especially Joe Biden, who has been in politics for over 40 years and has accomplished very little.

As times change people are more interested in results than talk, and a lot of these individuals are nothing more than career politicians. Love him or hate him, it is obvious that Trump is a man of his word. Just to speak on a few of his accomplishments in 2018, the US gross domestic product (GDP) had a growth of 2.9 per cent, and in the first quarter of the 2019 GDP growth was up 3.1 per cent. Trump's Administration has been responsible for policies that have so far generated over five million jobs. He has also rebuilt the United States military, destroyed ISIS, and confronted rogue nations to protect the United States and its allies.

Now, obviously a lot of Caribbean people and people outside of the United States hate Trump. A lot of the hate stems from the immigration laws that he and his Administration have implemented. What most people fail to grasp is that most of their beliefs about politics, especially in the United States, are influenced by biased media outlets. A lot of these media outlets report news that violate the standards of professional journalism. It is well known that in the United States there is a liberal and a conservative bias. Those biases tend to create a divide amongst people.

A person cannot earn a net worth of over a billion dollars by being racist, misogynist, and a liar. Donald Trump was loved by many before he entered politics. However, since he has entered this arena, many lies have distorted his image.

Nonetheless, it is my bold prediction that not only will Donald Trump win the 2020 elections, but he will do so in a landslide victory.

Damalio Powell

damalio101@gmail.com