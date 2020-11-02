Education in Zimbabwe faces too many challenges

Dear Editor,

It is motivating that if you go to Botswana today and visit schools you will know the number of teachers at a particular school by the number of cars parked outside. The same with South Africa. In Zimbabwe it is too depressing that teachers cannot even afford to buy bicycles because of the peanut salaries they get.

Teachers in Zimbabwe are underpaid, face poor working conditions, and they are no longer valued and respected in Zimbabwe because the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government has destroyed the educational sector.

Higher education in Zimbabwe is impacted by many challenges which include dropouts, high tuition and accommodation fees, underfunding, staff shortages, and economic decline, foreign currency shortages, hyper-inflation, and large public debt. Lecturers and other higher education staff are not given decent salaries and provided with decent working conditions. Zimbabwean universities also face challenges such as lack of access to computer hardware and software in relation to information communication technologies. Shortages of skilled and experienced teaching staff, lack of proper infrastructure for teaching, and libraries have outdated books. President Emerson Mnangagwa and his Government failed to expand the education system by building schools in marginalised areas and disadvantaged urban centres.

This Government does not value education at all, and we can't afford to have all teachers and lecturers leaving Zimbabwe for greener pastures in Botswana and South Africa. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is behaving like an untutored pupil by completely ignoring the urgent reform of education in Zimbabwe.

Kudzai Chikowore

London, UK

kk5227@hotmail.com