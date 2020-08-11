Elections 2020: The 'macka' fields

Dear Editor,

Imagine going to cast your election ballot and find yourself unable to distinguish between or identify with the voting options in front of you.

Imagine, even worse, the voting options constantly switch their positions on the ballot paper, right before your eyes.

This could either be a nightmare, a case of Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, hallucinogenic effects of smoking weed or some other drug, dyslexia, or as it is for over half our Jamaican electorate, just the plain illusionism and confusion from Jamaican politics.

Here are three considerations, though, that can help us navigate the drama and trauma of electioneering.

Firstly, the Jamaican saying, “any way (that) you tun macka jook you” is indisputable. However, instead of 'tensing up' and diving into a field of 'macka' or thorns, as we usually do, as a tenacious and highly adaptable people, let us consider that not all 'mackas' are the same. Yes, there are mackas that are short, long, flexible, dry, green, and, most importantly, dirty and germ-laden. The lattermost is medically significant, as these may pose a greater risk of blood poisoning and tetanus (lockjaw). So always choose the least dirty macka.

Secondly, Jesus, as He initially selected His disciples, without effort marvelled the one, Phillip, with His power of telepathy. Upon realising an impressed Phillip's reaction, Jesus promised that works much greater than that would follow. This is the true nature of 'good'. However, let us be wary that this is also the nature of 'bad'; and so whatever act, habit, or culture of misdeed which we are now witnessing ought to be taken seriously, and consider that this is just the tip or beginning of the proverbial iceberg.

Lastly, in the book of Proverbs, the divine wisdom bequeathed unto King Solomon, suggested that the hurt from a good friend is better than the “sweet words” of one's advocate, whether he is declared to be an antagonist or not. Even “the truth” should not be accepted from such people for even the Devil, himself, usually connivingly utters the truth, even as “it is written”, much to the destruction, long-suffering and death of peoples and nations.

Indeed, it is a mistake to disregard the views, philosophy, and representation of any political party or interest group, because we are all in the same boat, even though perhaps in separate parts, with distinctive privileges and power, And we were advised by the Holy One to make friends with “mammon” for this reason. However, He followed up on that by stating, that one cannot have two masters, and because there is no getting away from 'macka', not voting might just be the 'wrong' macka to jook us.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com