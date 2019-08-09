Elections and their aftermath

Dear Editor,

“Elections have consequences.” This quote has been attributed to former American President Barack Hussein Obama II. This is true wherever you have a functioning democracy.

What will be the consequences to the People's National Party (PNP) if Peter Bunting wins the party presidency?

Will the Members of Parliament who support Dr Peter Phillips look to depart the political scene under their own steam, or will they risk being trumpeted out by new President Peter Bunting. After all, who gives total commitment to a leader they have campaigned so vigorously against?

Let us look at the 'Rise and Renew' team of 2008 to see how many Members of Parliament who supported it are still standing. The supporters were: Dr Phillips, Fitz Jackson, Dr Fenton Ferguson, Dr Morais Guy, Maxine Henry-Wilson, Dr Donald Rhodd, Sharon Hay-Webster, Dr Patrick Harris, Dean Peart, Mike Peart, Kern Spencer, K D Knight. Only four have remained active as elected politicians.

We cannot influence any PNP delegate in the race. However, three former 'Team PNP' members from the Portia Simpson Miller 2008 camp have sought to do so. Phillip Paulwell, Lisa Hanna-Lake and Natalie Neita have joined the Dr Phillips train. Did they make the right choice?

With less than a month to go before the internal polls the public awaits the aftermath.

The Purple Lantern

godcox1@yahoo.com