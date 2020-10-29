Empower rural women to become meaningful economic contributors
Dear Editor,
Rural women, particularly in poor and developing countries, play crucial roles in agriculture, food security, and nutrition, yet still face multiple struggles and stumbling blocks in their daily lives.
A lot of rural women suffer from isolation, as well as the spread of misinformation and a lack of access to critical technologies to improve their work and personal life.
Some countries still forbid women to own land in their own names and these prevent a lot of hard-working women from contributing effectively to the agricultural sector and enhancing their country's food security.
Many women in developing countries in the rural areas spend time in farming from dawn till dusk but, because they are women, they are not empowered and given enough support to contribute meaningfully to the societies at large. Lack of access to loans for rural women also hinders their agricultural activities.
Additionally, some countries prevent women from owning livestock, such as cattle, because of some unfair cultural practices.
Rural women are mainly hard workers and possess profound potential to enhance countries' economies and, therefore, should have access to cheap loans and be allowed to own land and livestock.
Handsen Chikowore
United Kingdom
hchikowore@hotmail.com
