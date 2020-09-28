End decline of tourism in Zimbabwe
Dear Editor,
I feel greatly disturbed to see that the Zimbabwean tourism industry is fast declining because the Government created a harsh environment which deters potential visitors from coming.
The economic hardships in Zimbabwe have stopped many Zimbabweans from visiting tourist areas. High unemployment and lack of disposable income are the main factors that are stopping Zimbabweans from visiting the game parks, historical monuments, museums and galleries.
Even though COVID-19 has greatly affected tourism, the Government's failure to manage and govern the country effectively has profoundly contributed to the massive decline of the tourism industry. Shortages of foreign currencies, banks without cash, ATMs are empty, and the main airport is not effectively managed. Tourists also fear travelling in Zimbabwe because there are no proper road network systems, road signs have been vandalised, no road markings, there are huge potholes on the roads, some bridges have collapsed and have not been repaired for months. The awkward mining of coal in an elephant game reserve Hwange and illegal gold panning in Chimanimani game reserve have also put off reasonable tourists from thinking about visiting Zimbabwe.
Tourism in Zimbabwe can only grow and survive if the reckless Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government and its clueless leader Emmerson Mnangagwa are not in power.
Tapiwa Muskwe
Stockwell, UK
mrtmuskwe@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy