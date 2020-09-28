End decline of tourism in Zimbabwe

Dear Editor,

I feel greatly disturbed to see that the Zimbabwean tourism industry is fast declining because the Government created a harsh environment which deters potential visitors from coming.

The economic hardships in Zimbabwe have stopped many Zimbabweans from visiting tourist areas. High unemployment and lack of disposable income are the main factors that are stopping Zimbabweans from visiting the game parks, historical monuments, museums and galleries.

Even though COVID-19 has greatly affected tourism, the Government's failure to manage and govern the country effectively has profoundly contributed to the massive decline of the tourism industry. Shortages of foreign currencies, banks without cash, ATMs are empty, and the main airport is not effectively managed. Tourists also fear travelling in Zimbabwe because there are no proper road network systems, road signs have been vandalised, no road markings, there are huge potholes on the roads, some bridges have collapsed and have not been repaired for months. The awkward mining of coal in an elephant game reserve Hwange and illegal gold panning in Chimanimani game reserve have also put off reasonable tourists from thinking about visiting Zimbabwe.

Tourism in Zimbabwe can only grow and survive if the reckless Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government and its clueless leader Emmerson Mnangagwa are not in power.

Tapiwa Muskwe

Stockwell, UK

mrtmuskwe@gmail.com