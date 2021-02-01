End the corruption

Dear Editor,

The last general election told me one thing: The people of Jamaica almost totally rejected the two political monsters that have ruled Jamaica since 1962.

With over six out of 10 Jamaicans eligible to vote not coming to the polls tells us that Jamaicans are fed up with the ineptitude and corruption.

We have a bunch of charlatans in the halls of government, while civil servants raid the public purse by giving out contracts filled with hidden kickbacks.

The auditor general's many reports on malfeasances in governance form one big stink and there is no one to bell the cat.

The prime minister was quick, and quite rightly so, to condemn the killing of the homeless people, but I am sure he is going to be giving reasons he could not condemn the billions that have gone missing from government coffers.

The fact of the matter is that we are being governed by incompetents who are not even afraid to steal from us.

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com