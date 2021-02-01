End the corruption
Dear Editor,
The last general election told me one thing: The people of Jamaica almost totally rejected the two political monsters that have ruled Jamaica since 1962.
With over six out of 10 Jamaicans eligible to vote not coming to the polls tells us that Jamaicans are fed up with the ineptitude and corruption.
We have a bunch of charlatans in the halls of government, while civil servants raid the public purse by giving out contracts filled with hidden kickbacks.
The auditor general's many reports on malfeasances in governance form one big stink and there is no one to bell the cat.
The prime minister was quick, and quite rightly so, to condemn the killing of the homeless people, but I am sure he is going to be giving reasons he could not condemn the billions that have gone missing from government coffers.
The fact of the matter is that we are being governed by incompetents who are not even afraid to steal from us.
Mark Trought
marktrought@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy