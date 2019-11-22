Erosion of the US's moral authority
Dear Editor,
In the post-Word War II era the USA has counselled developing countries on the need to apply good governance, the rule of law, and democratic principles. The US offered itself as the model to emulate.
Technology now allows a global audience to join the domestic audience in observing the USA's political system at work. The weaknesses of this system are being exposed to the world. We are witnessing their political tribalism, electoral malpractices, corruption, the undermining of the rule of law, questioning of the role of the press, and a real threat to democratic principles generally.
The Corruption Perception Index sees US checks and balances being threatened.
This leads me to ask: Does the USA still have the moral authority to lecture the rest of us in the global audience on good governance, the rule of law, and democratic principles?
Perhaps the US should now seek to remove the beam in its eye.
A global spectator
