Excellent job from Milex security guard at Mother's Liguanea
Dear Editor,
I am a Jamaican returning resident from the United States. Two weeks ago I was a customer at Mother's in Liguanea enjoying my meal when about 12:15 pm a young woman, who was holding a child in her arms, and who was not wearing a face mask, was about to enter the restaurant. The security guard who was on duty, Michael Evans, and who is employed to Milex Security Services Limited, opened the door and greeted her very politely, telling her, “Pleasant afternoon...” He also told her that, in order for her to enter the restaurant, she had to be wearing a face mask.
Surprisingly, and without warning, the young woman started hurling expletives at Evans. At one point she even promised to hit the polite security officer in his face.
I was so impressed with how he handled the whole situation. He held his composure and did not say a word to her while he continued doing his job.
When the woman finally relented and was about to leave the doorway of the restaurant, Evans told her very politely, “Have a good day, and safe travel.”
Soon afterwards, I went over to the mild-mannered security officer and commended him for an excellent job. I told him to keep it up.
Evidently, Evans is a very polite, kind, and a professional gentleman. Clearly, he knows how to conduct himself. I also noticed that his customer service skills are excellent, as well.
Indeed, we live in a Jamaican society in which many people have become even more stressed out because of the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. As such, daily interactions with them require the display of the sensibilities of gentle persuasions, not hostilities, especially in this Yuletide season.
I wish that every security guard could model the example of Michael Evans. Let us all show a little kindness to one another. Thumbs up to you, Sir, and well done!
Shawn Francis
Queens, New York, USA
shawn.francis61@yahoo.com
