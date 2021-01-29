Far from seamless health care

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my concern for the Jamaican health system.

On January 22, 2021 my mother, living within rural Clarendon, fell ill and we had to be rushed her to the hospital. It was suggested that we take her to one of the top hospital's known — Andrews Memorial Hospital. This was around 11:00 am.

While there, I was charged what I consider an exaggerated amount. She was assessed by the nurses, and it was discovered that she had fluid around her heart and a temperature. Before any additional assessment was done they seemingly automatically assumed it was COVID-19. She was given some Panadol and ventilation of what seem to be oxygen.

I was then told that they had no beds and was told to try the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

After reaching there we had to get her registered again and had to wait approximately two hours for her to be attended to. They came and checked her vitals and about an additional 45 minutes later a nurse came out to say that there is no bed and suggested that we should try Kingston Public Hospital.

At this moment we were angry and frustrated, so we decided not to take her to the Kingston Public Hospital because we were afraid we would be turned away again.

A family member suggested that we take her to Hargreaves Memorial Hospital, as she had been treated there for the same symptoms in October of last year.

While at Hargreaves Memorial Hospital we were charged yet again, after which she was assessed and given ventilation or oxygen. At this time, she was assessed by a doctor — finally — who had discovered she had an heart ailment and temperature which have resulted from an infection due to a recurring illness. They requested that she do a COVID-19 test, which seemingly took forever. This was around 10:00 pm.

While there we had to argue with the nurses to get some attention. We were told that they are “doing their rounds, so they cannot tend to her at the moment”. We felt even more frustrated as these people seem to be lacking in patient knowledge when it comes to tending to people.

Some time later a doctor came and said they wouldn't be able to treat her and suggested a nearby hospital, Mandeville Regional Hospital.

At Mandeville Hospital she was immediately taken to the emergency response department, where she was placed in an isolation room, assessed and registered. Around two to three hours later she was seen by a nurse and then someone who seemed to be a duty doctor. I was then told that they will be doing some checks and then they will be admitting her.

While waiting for the tests to be carried out I popped outside to liaise with my family about the current happenings for about 10 to 15 minutes. After returning to the waiting room, which is close to the isolation room of which my mother is staying, I heard her calling out for the nurse. I went into the room to where my mother was staying and discovered that she needed help getting to the bathroom. I then went to the nurses station — with five people there, including doctors — they seemed to be gallivanting and having their way. I brought my mother's need to their attention and blatantly asked by a male nurse, “Why are you coming to us asking for help? She is your mother. Why don't you help her?”

I then replied that it is your job to help, and it is what you're getting paid for, because she is now under your care. I then watched. It took about five minutes later before any of them attended to my mother.

I believe that the health system of Jamaica is failing citizens. It took me approximately 23 hours before my mother could be attended to. While I do sympathise with the new measures implemented due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, I believe things can be done better to accommodate people's need. The staff of some of these facilities are lacking in inter-personal relations and beside manner.

I ask that the health ministry look into these matters with urgency and have them addressed, as I would not want anyone to experience the trauma I faced in having to almost lose my mother.

J Biggs

ajsasha@hotmail.com