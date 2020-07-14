Faulty business practices amidst COVID-19 concerns

Dear Editor,

Jamaica has neither the structure nor the capacity to facilitate effective social distancing.

Allowing six people into the tax office at a time while 50 people are outside together under one tent does not speak sense.

So, if we are to follow the practice, it seems social distancing is only viable inside these businesses and not outside Beats me! It's all a huge waste of time.

What would've normally taken four hours on a 'good' day will now take an entire day. A 'run' to the tax office cannot be coupled with a 'run' to the bank. You need two personal days from work to facilitate them.

And never mind that in this era of “tan a yuh yaad” one would fully expect customer service to be prompt via telephone, an increased effort made to respond to e-mail, and other practical and effective measures be implemented to respond to customers without a face-to-face interaction. No, Sir! Crazy!

Productivity, I can imagine, must be at an all-time low. How, then, are we going to build back the economy with these faulty practices in place?

Veronia Jackson

van18jackson@gmail.com