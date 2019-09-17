Finally, a victory for the Tallawahs

Dear Editor,

The Tallawahs have got off to their worst start in Caribbean Premier League's history. It began on the road with two hefty losses, before heading to their fortress at Sabina Park only to suffer consecutive losses in the first two of five home matches.

Prior to the start of the tournament the bowling was identified as a weak point and, true to form, it has been poor throughout. The fielders have not supported the bowlers either, dropping multiple catches as if suffering from a case of butterfingers.

The batting, which is the team's strong point, has clicked in all matches. Batting first, they'll set a big target, but the bowling disappoints, case in point, after a masterful century from Chris Gayle in their second match that saw the Tallawahs soar to a record CPL high score of 241, the Patriots chased it down with consummate ease. One would think that bowling first would be the solution; however, in their second home match the Trinbago Knight Riders posted a massive 267-2 off their 20 overs leaving the Tallawahs bowlers in tatters and while the batters made a good fist of it, they still came up short ending on 226-5.

The Tallawahs struggles were real, they were losing matches and players, marquee players. Andre Russell was hit by a bouncer while batting against the Zouks. He was stretchered off and played no further part in the game. Rovman Powell hit his second delivery faced for six against the Knight Riders and injured his abdominal muscle, he had to retire hurt. The Tallawahs were battered and bruised, skinned and thrown about.

On Sunday, beaming with confidence, the Barbados Tridents entered Sabina Park with one intention — to pile further misery on the Tallawahs, knowing fully well the Tallawahs were low on confidence, ripe and ready for the picking. The Tallawahs, though, were determined not to lose five in five and restricted the Tridents to 140-9 from their 20 overs in front of a small but jubilant crowd. The bowlers bowled with skill, control, and smarts, thus reaping the rewards, and were well supported by their fielders who let nothing slip; their hands were as safe as houses.

Without Andre Russell and Rovman Powell in the Tallawahs batting line-up the Tridents must have thought they could pull off a victory. But they were wrong, very wrong. The Tallawahs took control of the chase early and got ahead of the run rate. Chadwick Walton, the skipper for the day, steered the team to victory with a mature half-century as the Tallawahs won with nine deliveries to spare, registering their first win.

Losing like winning is a habit; having dropped the bad habit of losing the Tallawahs will now be seeking to turn this victory into a winning habit. The Guyana Amazon Warriors come calling tomorrow followed by the Patriots on Thursday, which is sure to be a grudge match. Here's to hoping the winning ways continue.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com