Fitting time to be YOUth!

Dear Editor,

As the world joined the United Nations in commemorating International Youth Day 2019, with focus on transforming education, Jamaicans, especially Jamaican youth, can feel proud of the fact that as a country we have made and continue to make strides in this arena and in youth development on a whole.

Jamaican youth at home and abroad continue to be trailblazers in their respective fields, leaving the world in adulation, if not envy. Repeatedly, Jamaican youth have and continue to contribute to the youth agenda locally, regionally and globally, leaving no council, committee, subcommittee, organisation, trust, foundation, or group untouched by the Jamaican “likkle but wi tallawah-ness”.

It is an indubitable truth that Jamaican youth continue to demonstrate high levels of involvement, concern and patriotism towards the affairs of this country and are usually only in need of the requisite platforms from which they can leave their mark on their schools, communities, country, region, and by extension the world.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, in his 2013 Independence address, encapsulated this persevering and indomitable spirit our youth possess and use daily to challenge systems and policies and champion causes in an effort to achieve what represents the greater good for the greatest number of people (Bentham): “There is nothing wrong with Jamaica that cannot be fixed by what is right about Jamaica.”

As we continue to celebrate youth and their various contributions to our country and the world on August 12, 2019, I commend the Jamaican youth who continue to toil “in the service of [their] fellow citizens” to ensure that the youth voice and the youth agenda are heard and held as a priority in this nation.

Commendation to the unsung heroes in the youth arena; those who champion the notion of “substance ova hype”, and especially the generation of youth before us who would have paved the way for us to reap the benefits of inclusion.

Commendations also to the stakeholders who continue to ensure that our youth have a seat at the table and for providing the platforms, guidance and encouragement the youth need to champion the best interest of the Jamaica's youth. It is, indeed, fitting time to be YOUth. Let everyday be Youth day!

Richard Palmer

richardpalmerjm@gmail.com